The recent events in the Middle East openly demonstrate the dangers of Iran's strategy toward its neighbors, Fazil Mustafa, chairman of the parliamentary committee on public associations and religious institutions, told Report.

He emphasized that the missiles and drones launched by Iran at friendly or neutral states have disrupted peace and caused significant damage:

"Iran, expanding this operational area, targeted neighboring Azerbaijan, which had shown the greatest loyalty in these processes. This came shortly after President Ilham Aliyev visited the Iranian embassy to express condolences-a gesture of friendship and humanity from Azerbaijan. Less than a day later, Iran responded with hostility, which will create problems for it. Azerbaijan is not alone; it has allies, and together they will respond appropriately to Iran's hostile actions," Mustafa said.

He noted that the attack contradicts the will of a significant portion of Azerbaijanis living in Iran:

"This will also trigger strong protests from Azerbaijanis residing there. Azerbaijan must take appropriate measures in response to such actions."

The lawmaker added that Azerbaijan condemns this move by Iran's ruling circles:

"We view this as an unfriendly and openly hostile act. It is unacceptable to treat it as a mistake or misunderstanding. Such actions are not forgiven."

On March 5, drones launched from Iran struck targets in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. One drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shakarabad. Four civilians were injured in the airport attack. Following the incident, Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.