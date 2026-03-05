Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED
Other countries
- 05 March, 2026
- 15:12
Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 77 people over the past four days, the country's Ministry of Health said, according to Report.
"In total, 77 people have been killed and 527 injured as a result of Israeli strikes since Monday. As previously reported, at least eight people were killed today in these attacks, including four members of a single family in the southern village of Kfar Tebnit," the statement said.
