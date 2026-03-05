Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 15:12
    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 77 people over the past four days, the country's Ministry of Health said, according to Report.

    "In total, 77 people have been killed and 527 injured as a result of Israeli strikes since Monday. As previously reported, at least eight people were killed today in these attacks, including four members of a single family in the southern village of Kfar Tebnit," the statement said.

    escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrailin hücumları nəticəsində Livanda ölənlərin sayı 77 nəfərə çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Ливане из-за израильских атак число погибших возросло до 77 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    15:28

    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:18

    Fazil Mustafa: Iran's drone attack an openly hostile move

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:09

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

    Region
    14:57

    Uzbekistan says Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    14:55
    Photo

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    14:54
    Photo

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed