FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

Iran must provide a prompt explanation for the drone attack on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated during a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, Report informs.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan demands Iran clarify the incident in a short period of time, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

On March 5, around midday, drones launched from Iran targeted Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. One drone struck the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result, two civilians were injured.