Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 05 March, 2026
    • 15:09
    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Iran must provide a prompt explanation for the drone attack on Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated during a phone call with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, Report informs.

    It was emphasized that Azerbaijan demands Iran clarify the incident in a short period of time, provide an explanation, and take urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

    On March 5, around midday, drones launched from Iran targeted Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan. One drone struck the terminal building of the airport in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, while another drone fell near a school building in the village of Shakarabad. As a result, two civilians were injured.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Ceyhun Bayramov: İran Naxçıvana dron hücumuna görə qısa müddətdə izahat verməlidir
    Джейхун Байрамов: Баку требует от Тегерана официальных объяснений в кратчайшие сроки

    Latest News

    15:28

    AIPAC condemns Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:18

    Fazil Mustafa: Iran's drone attack an openly hostile move

    Foreign policy
    15:12

    Death toll in Lebanon rises to 77 amid Israeli attacks – UPDATED

    Other countries
    15:09

    FM Bayramov: Iran must explain drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    15:08
    Photo

    Nine more people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan in last two hours

    Foreign policy
    15:06
    Photo

    Iran launches drone strikes on Nakhchivan; Azerbaijan signals right to retaliate - SUMMARY

    Region
    14:57

    Uzbekistan says Iran's strikes on Nakhchivan unacceptable

    Foreign policy
    14:55
    Photo

    Ministry: Four seek medical help after Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Health
    14:54
    Photo

    Document on solid waste management during WUF13 signed

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed