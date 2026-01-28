Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Pashinyan: 'There will be no war with Azerbaijan, but we will continue to develop army'

    Region
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 09:49
    Armenia will continue to develop its military, as the army is one of the most important institutions of the state, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on social media in connection with the 34th anniversary of the formation of the country's army, Report informs.

    "Our army has gone through a difficult period of formation, faced difficulties and challenges, but today we can confidently say that we have an army whose defense capability is growing every day... In recent years, we have acquired a huge amount of modern weapons and military equipment of a quality and specifications our army has never had before," he said.

    Pashinyan also said that large-scale fortification work is underway along the borders. He also noted that the Armenian army has no other task than to defend its internationally recognized territory.

    "Armenia is not preparing for war because there will be no war. Peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and there is no more reliable guarantee of security than peace," he emphasized.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan Armenia
