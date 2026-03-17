Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

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    • 17 March, 2026
    • 10:20
    One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi

    One person has been killed by falling debris from an intercepted missile in the Bani Yas area of Abu Dhabi, the emirate"s media office says, Report informs.

    The victim was a Pakistani national, the office said in a post on X.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Əbu-Dabidə raketin qalıqlarının düşməsi nəticəsində Pakistan vətəndaşı ölüb
    В Абу-Даби при падении обломков ракеты погиб гражданин Пакистана

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