One killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi
Other countries
- 17 March, 2026
- 10:20
One person has been killed by falling debris from an intercepted missile in the Bani Yas area of Abu Dhabi, the emirate"s media office says, Report informs.
The victim was a Pakistani national, the office said in a post on X.
Latest News
11:21
Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis opens new plenary meetingMilli Majlis
11:15
Aliyar Aghayev to officiate AEK vs Crystal Palace clashFootball
11:11
Azerbaijan resumes butter imports from UruguayBusiness
10:46
Projectile hits tanker off UAE's Fujairah, UKMTO saysOther countries
10:45
Gombosuren Munkhbayar: Mongolia and Azerbaijan to sign series of bilateral agreements - INTERVIEWForeign policy
10:43
Brent rises to $102.74 per barrelEnergy
10:42
Photo
New service centers opened in Ethiopia based on ASAN service modelForeign policy
10:34
One Azerbaijani citizen, three Norwegian diplomats evacuated from IranForeign policy
10:20