    Pashinyan departs for working visit to US

    Region
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 09:33
    Pashinyan departs for working visit to US

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a working visit to the US, Report informs referring to the Armenian prime minister's press service.

    The head of the Armenian government will participate in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on February 19.

    Nikol Pashinyan Board of Peace Armenia
    Paşinyan işgüzar səfərlə ABŞ-yə yola düşüb
    Пашинян отбыл с рабочим визитом в США

