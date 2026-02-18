Pashinyan departs for working visit to US
Region
- 18 February, 2026
- 09:33
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a working visit to the US, Report informs referring to the Armenian prime minister's press service.
The head of the Armenian government will participate in the first meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington on February 19.
