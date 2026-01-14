Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Pashinyan: Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation progressing faster than expected

    The work of the commissions on demarcating the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is progressing much faster than expected, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Report informs via Armenian media.

    "We are moving forward much faster than we initially anticipated. When we recorded in the Washington Declaration the opening of regional communications, including ensuring connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan with mutual benefits for Armenia, we assumed that Armenia would gain railway access to the outside world. This has happened, I believe, much sooner than Armenia and the international community expected," he said.

    In addition, Pashinyan noted that bilateral trade between Armenia and Azerbaijan occurred much earlier than Armenia and the international community expected.

