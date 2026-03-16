IRGC strikes central ammunition depot at US air base in UAE

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck the central ammunition depot at the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

Report informs via Komersant that powerful explosions occurred at the facility and an evacuation was announced.

"American terrorists were forced to withdraw their fighter jets from Al Dhafra Air Base and redeploy them to other bases deeper inside the country," the statement said, citing the IRGC.

Following the strikes, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed Iran's attacks on countries of the Persian Gulf.

Both sides "stressed the need for an immediate end to military escalation" and "the importance of prioritizing serious dialogue and diplomatic efforts."