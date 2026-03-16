Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    IRGC strikes central ammunition depot at US air base in UAE

    Region
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:52
    IRGC strikes central ammunition depot at US air base in UAE

    The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck the central ammunition depot at the Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.

    Report informs via Komersant that powerful explosions occurred at the facility and an evacuation was announced.

    "American terrorists were forced to withdraw their fighter jets from Al Dhafra Air Base and redeploy them to other bases deeper inside the country," the statement said, citing the IRGC.

    Following the strikes, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed Iran's attacks on countries of the Persian Gulf.

    Both sides "stressed the need for an immediate end to military escalation" and "the importance of prioritizing serious dialogue and diplomatic efforts."

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran

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