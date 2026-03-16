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    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about Azikh Cave

    Domestic policy
    • 16 March, 2026
    • 17:56
    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about Azikh Cave

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared a post about the Azikh Cave located in Khojavand, Report informs.

    "Azıx Cave is considered one of the most significant Paleolithic sites in the Caucasus and across Eurasia.

    Currently, archaeological research is ongoing with the participation of both international and local scholars.

    These studies are expected to shed important light on the activities of Neanderthals and Homo sapiens, including the possibility of their coexistence or parallel habitation in the region," Hajiyev wrote on X.

    Azikh Cave Hikmat Hajiyev
    Hikmət Hacıyev Azıx mağarası ilə bağlı paylaşım edib
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Исследования в Азыхской пещере прольют свет на жизнь первобытных людей

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