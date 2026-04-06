Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IRGC navy strikes Israeli-linked container ship with missile

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 15:35
    IRGC navy strikes Israeli-linked container ship with missile

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has struck another Israeli-linked container ship with a cruise missile, Fars news agency says, citing sources.

    According to Report, the vessel was hit in the attack, which caused a fire on board. The agency did not disclose the ship's location.

    No further details were immediately available regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.

    Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    SEPAH İsrailin konteyner gəmisini vurub
    КСИР поразил очередной контейнеровоз Израиля

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