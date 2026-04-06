IRGC navy strikes Israeli-linked container ship with missile
Other countries
- 06 April, 2026
- 15:35
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has struck another Israeli-linked container ship with a cruise missile, Fars news agency says, citing sources.
According to Report, the vessel was hit in the attack, which caused a fire on board. The agency did not disclose the ship's location.
No further details were immediately available regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties.
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