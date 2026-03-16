Hansi Flick set to renew contract with Barcelona until 2028

Following the re-election of Joan Laporta as club president this weekend, FC Barcelona are seemingly set for another major boost that will ensure the stability of their current sporting project, Report informs via Barca Universal.

According to SPORT, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is all set to renew his contract with the club for one more season until 2028.

It was noted that the agreement between sporting director Deco and the German coach is already complete.

Flick had always made it clear that he supported Laporta's continuity in order to provide stability to the project. And he already has his renewal negotiated with the club and practically finalized, pending the president's re-election, which is now confirmed.

The agreement between the two parties is for one additional season, meaning Flick will extend his commitment to Barcelona until June 2028.

Talks to secure Flick's continuity began toward the end of last year, but everything was essentially settled during a meeting in Barcelona in February between Laporta, Flick himself and his agent Pini Zahavi.

The German coach preferred to delay the official announcement until after the presidential elections, as he had made it clear that he only wanted to continue if the sporting project under Laporta remained in place.

With Laporta now confirmed as president, the renewal agreement is effectively ready to be formalized.

Flick has always preferred to renew one season at a time rather than commit to long-term deals. Last year, he had already extended his contract until 2027. Despite his satisfaction with the club, he does not wish to tie himself to a very long contract.

Nevertheless, the coach is enjoying what many describe as a true love story with Barcelona and the city itself. Flick is very happy with his life in the city and with a sporting project built heavily around young players.

The 61-year-old believes there is still enormous room for improvement and has set himself a major objective: winning the UEFA Champions League with a generation of players that will continue developing under his guidance.