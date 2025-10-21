Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan
- 21 October, 2025
- 15:14
Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan has detailed the route through which Kazakh grain will be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan, according to Report.
"In the near future, the first batch of Kazakh grain will arrive in Armenia by rail along the Aktau–Baku route, and then through the Azerbaijan–Georgia railway line. Peace has been established," the minister said in a post on social media.
