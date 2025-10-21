Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 15:14
    Papoyan details grain transit route from Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan has detailed the route through which Kazakh grain will be delivered to Armenia via Azerbaijan, according to Report.

    "In the near future, the first batch of Kazakh grain will arrive in Armenia by rail along the Aktau–Baku route, and then through the Azerbaijan–Georgia railway line. Peace has been established," the minister said in a post on social media.

    Gevorg Papoyan Kazakhstan Armenia grain
    Papoyan Qazaxıstandan Ermənistana Azərbaycan vasitəsilə taxıl tədarükü marşrutundan bəhs edib
    Папоян рассказал о маршруте поставки зерна из Казахстана в Армению через Азербайджан

    Latest News

    16:50

    Azerbaijan strengthening business ties with Latvia, Estonia and Finland

    Other
    16:44

    Finland interested in co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy

    Energy
    16:39

    Türkiye, Kuwait sign four cooperation agreements

    Region
    16:34
    Photo

    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan documents exchanged - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    16:31

    Edgars Skuja: Latvia has something to offer for development of green technologies in Azerbaijan - EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    16:30

    Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Ismayilov joins OECD BEPS expert group

    Business
    16:29

    Latvian companies interested in expanding Zangazur Corridor to Baltic Sea ports - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    16:15
    Photo

    Astana hosts second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    15:57

    Georgia imports $65.6M worth of petroleum products from Azerbaijan in 9 months

    Energy
    All News Feed