Papikyan, Larijani discuss bilateral relations and regional developments
Region
- 25 February, 2026
- 17:20
Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries, Report informs via Armenian media.
The two officials also exchanged views on regional processes.
Papikyan has been in Iran since February 23, and he also held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Aziz Nasirzadeh.
