    Papikyan, Larijani discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 17:20
    Papikyan, Larijani discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

    Armenia's Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations between the two countries, Report informs via Armenian media.

    The two officials also exchanged views on regional processes.

    Papikyan has been in Iran since February 23, and he also held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Aziz Nasirzadeh.

    Papikyan və Laricani ikitərəfli münasibətləri və regional prosesləri müzakirə ediblər
    Папикян и Лариджани обсудили перспективы развития связей между Арменией и Ираном

