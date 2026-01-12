Number of dead in Iran rises, human rights group says
- 12 January, 2026
- 21:25
The number of dead in Iran continues to rise, according to a human rights group, Report informs via Sky News.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has confirmed 572 deaths, but there have been suggestions that the true figure is far higher.
The group's figures have proven accurate and reliable in previous unrest in the country in recent years. It uses supporters in Iran to verify information.
Of the dead, 503 were said to be protesters and 69 security force members.
Alongside that, more than 10,600 people have been detained with protests now in their third week, it adds.
