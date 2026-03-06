The Azerbaijani government has appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

On March 5, drones launched from Iranian territory struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport.

Under the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation and Annex 17 on Aviation Security, member states are required to submit a preliminary report to ICAO in the event of unlawful interference at an airport.

Based on these international standards, the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan has sent the relevant preliminary report to ICAO.