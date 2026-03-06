Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Infrastructure
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 17:58
    Azerbaijan appeals to ICAO over Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan Airport

    The Azerbaijani government has appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan International Airport, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

    On March 5, drones launched from Iranian territory struck the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport.

    Under the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation and Annex 17 on Aviation Security, member states are required to submit a preliminary report to ICAO in the event of unlawful interference at an airport.

    Based on these international standards, the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan has sent the relevant preliminary report to ICAO.

    Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport International Civil Aviation Organization Azerbaijan Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
    Azərbaycan Naxçıvan aeroportuna dron hücumu ilə bağlı ICAO-ya müraciət edib
    Азербайджан обратился в ICAO в связи с атакой иранских дронов на аэропорт Нахчывана

