Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Report informs.

The ministry described the incident on Azerbaijani territory as unacceptable.

The ministry noted that the attack threatened the safety of the population in the area.

The MFA reaffirmed Serbia's full support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating:

"Attempts to draw friendly countries into wider regional conflicts or to destabilize border regions, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, are unacceptable. The Republic of Serbia remains committed to preserving peace, respecting international law and the UN Charter, and supports further strengthening of friendship and partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan."