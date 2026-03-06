Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Serbia's MFA condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 17:48
    Serbia's MFA condemns Iran's drone attack on Nakhchivan

    Serbia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has condemned Iran's drone attack on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Report informs.

    The ministry described the incident on Azerbaijani territory as unacceptable.

    The ministry noted that the attack threatened the safety of the population in the area.

    The MFA reaffirmed Serbia's full support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, stating:

    "Attempts to draw friendly countries into wider regional conflicts or to destabilize border regions, including the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, are unacceptable. The Republic of Serbia remains committed to preserving peace, respecting international law and the UN Charter, and supports further strengthening of friendship and partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan."

    Serbia Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport
    Serbiya XİN İranın Naxçıvana dron hücumunu pisləyib
    МИД Сербии осудил дроновую атаку Ирана на Нахчыван

    Latest News

    19:03

    Istanbul to host emergency summit of Turkic States foreign ministers

    Foreign policy
    18:59

    Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalation

    Foreign policy
    18:56

    Lithuanian FM condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:52

    Costa and von der Leyen to discuss Iran conflict with Middle East leaders

    Other
    18:43

    Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran border

    Domestic policy
    18:35

    António Costa to visit Azerbaijan for first time as EU Council President – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    18:29

    IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in Tehran

    Other countries
    18:24

    Georgian, Armenian Defense Ministers discuss regional security

    Region
    18:20

    BP begins designing facilities for Karabagh field

    Other
    All News Feed