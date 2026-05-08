Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.05.2026)

    Finance
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:12
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.05.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    100.06

    - 1.21

    39.21

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    94.81

    - 0.27

    37.39

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,710.90

    16.60

    369.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,596.97

    - 313.62

    1,533.68

    S&P 500

    7,337.11

    - 28.01

    491.61

    Nasdaq

    25,806.20

    - 32.75

    2,564.21

    Nikkei

    62,883.84

    3,370.72

    12,544.36

    Dax

    24,663.61

    - 255.08

    173.20

    FTSE 100

    10,276.95

    - 161.71

    345.57

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,202.08

    - 97.34

    52.58

    Shanghai Composite

    4,180.09

    19.92

    211.25

    Bist 100

    15,040.25

    122.82

    3,778.73

    RTS

    1,104.09

    1.67

    - 10.04

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1737

    - 0.0015

    - 0.0008

    USD/GBP

    1.3567

    - 0.0031

    0.0094

    JPY/USD

    156.8500

    0.4600

    0.4000

    RUB/USD

    74.6539

    - 0.1090

    - 4.0961

    TRY/USD

    45.3114

    0.0981

    2.3552

    CNY/USD

    6.8042

    - 0.0125

    - 0.1848
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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