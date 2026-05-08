Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.05.2026)
Finance
- 08 May, 2026
- 09:12
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
100.06
|
- 1.21
|
39.21
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
94.81
|
- 0.27
|
37.39
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,710.90
|
16.60
|
369.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,596.97
|
- 313.62
|
1,533.68
|
S&P 500
|
7,337.11
|
- 28.01
|
491.61
|
Nasdaq
|
25,806.20
|
- 32.75
|
2,564.21
|
Nikkei
|
62,883.84
|
3,370.72
|
12,544.36
|
Dax
|
24,663.61
|
- 255.08
|
173.20
|
FTSE 100
|
10,276.95
|
- 161.71
|
345.57
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,202.08
|
- 97.34
|
52.58
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,180.09
|
19.92
|
211.25
|
Bist 100
|
15,040.25
|
122.82
|
3,778.73
|
RTS
|
1,104.09
|
1.67
|
- 10.04
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1737
|
- 0.0015
|
- 0.0008
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3567
|
- 0.0031
|
0.0094
|
JPY/USD
|
156.8500
|
0.4600
|
0.4000
|
RUB/USD
|
74.6539
|
- 0.1090
|
- 4.0961
|
TRY/USD
|
45.3114
|
0.0981
|
2.3552
|
CNY/USD
|
6.8042
|
- 0.0125
|
- 0.1848
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