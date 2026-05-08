US leader threatens Iran with new strikes if no deal is signed soon
Other countries
- 08 May, 2026
- 09:19
President Donald Trump said that US troops will deliver stronger and tougher strikes if Tehran does not sign the agreement with Washington in the near time, Report informs.
"Just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their deal signed, fast!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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