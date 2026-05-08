Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    US leader threatens Iran with new strikes if no deal is signed soon

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:19
    US leader threatens Iran with new strikes if no deal is signed soon

    President Donald Trump said that US troops will deliver stronger and tougher strikes if Tehran does not sign the agreement with Washington in the near time, Report informs.

    "Just like we knocked them out again today, we'll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don't get their deal signed, fast!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal
    Tramp İranı yeni zərbələrlə hədələyib
    Трамп пригрозил Ирану новыми ударами, если Тегеран не пойдет в скором времени на сделку

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