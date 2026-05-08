Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Iran ready to transfer 'nuclear dust' to US — Trump

    Other countries
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 09:16
    Iran ready to transfer 'nuclear dust' to US — Trump

    The proposal for the settlement with Iran stipulates that Tehran will give up nuclear weapons and hand over "the nuclear dust" to the US, President Donald Trump told journalists, Report informs.

    "Well, it's more than a one-page offer. It's an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons. They're going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want," Trump said.

    The "nuclear dust" mentioned by the US leader is highly enriched uranium present at Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by the US from the air in June 2025.

    Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal Uranium Enrichment Plan
    Tramp: İran zənginləşdirilmiş uranı ABŞ-yə verməyə hazırdır
    Трамп: Иран готов передать США обогащенный уран со своих ядерных объектов

    Latest News

    09:32

    US hit Iranian military installations in response to attacks against its destroyers

    Other countries
    09:20

    CBA currency exchange rates (08.05.2026)

    Finance
    09:19

    US leader threatens Iran with new strikes if no deal is signed soon

    Other countries
    09:16

    Iran ready to transfer 'nuclear dust' to US — Trump

    Other countries
    09:12

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.05.2026)

    Finance
    09:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan relocates 98 more families to Aghdam, Khojavand cities

    Domestic policy
    23:58

    Gulf states lift restrictions that blocked 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz

    Other countries
    23:43

    Iran urges UN members not to support 'provocative' US draft resolution on Hormuz

    Region
    23:27

    Paris public prosecutor opens judicial investigation into Elon Musk and X

    Other countries
    All News Feed