Iran ready to transfer 'nuclear dust' to US — Trump

The proposal for the settlement with Iran stipulates that Tehran will give up nuclear weapons and hand over "the nuclear dust" to the US, President Donald Trump told journalists, Report informs.

"Well, it's more than a one-page offer. It's an offer that basically said they will not have nuclear weapons. They're going to hand us the nuclear dust and many other things that we want," Trump said.

The "nuclear dust" mentioned by the US leader is highly enriched uranium present at Iranian nuclear facilities attacked by the US from the air in June 2025.