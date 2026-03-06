Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    BP may start extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at ACG

    Energy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 17:49
    BP may start extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at ACG

    BP plans to begin extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields this summer, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli said at a press conference on March 6, Report informs.

    "We plan to begin gas extraction from deep-seated formations at ACG this summer," Cristofoli noted.

    He added that recoverable gas reserves in the deep formations are estimated at 4 billion cubic meters.

    BP yayda AÇG-də dərin laylardan qaz hasilatına başlayacaq
    BP летом начнет добычу глубокозалегающего газа на АЧГ

