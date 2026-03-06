BP may start extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at ACG

BP plans to begin extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields this summer, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli said at a press conference on March 6, Report informs.

"We plan to begin gas extraction from deep-seated formations at ACG this summer," Cristofoli noted.

He added that recoverable gas reserves in the deep formations are estimated at 4 billion cubic meters.