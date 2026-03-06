BP may start extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at ACG
Energy
- 06 March, 2026
- 17:49
BP plans to begin extracting gas from deep-seated reserves at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields this summer, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Giovanni Cristofoli said at a press conference on March 6, Report informs.
"We plan to begin gas extraction from deep-seated formations at ACG this summer," Cristofoli noted.
He added that recoverable gas reserves in the deep formations are estimated at 4 billion cubic meters.
Latest News
19:03
Istanbul to host emergency summit of Turkic States foreign ministersForeign policy
18:59
Alain Berset: Iran's attack on Azerbaijan underlines urgency of de-escalationForeign policy
18:56
Lithuanian FM condemns drone attacks on AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:52
Costa and von der Leyen to discuss Iran conflict with Middle East leadersOther
18:43
Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran borderDomestic policy
18:35
António Costa to visit Azerbaijan for first time as EU Council President – EXCLUSIVEForeign policy
18:29
IDF reports elimination of senior Iranian commander in TehranOther countries
18:24
Georgian, Armenian Defense Ministers discuss regional securityRegion
18:20