    Nearly 2.5M citizens eligible to vote in Armenia's parliamentary elections

    • 16 February, 2026
    • 19:43
    Nearly 2.5M citizens eligible to vote in Armenia's parliamentary elections

    In the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia, 2.48 million citizens will have the right to vote, according to the country's Central Election Commission, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The largest number of registered voters is in Yerevan, with 843,278 people.

    Parliamentary elections in Armenia are scheduled to take place on June 7, 2026.

    Ermənistanın 2,5 milyona yaxın vətəndaşı parlament seçkilərində səs verəcək
    Почти 2,5 млн граждан Армении будут голосовать на парламентских выборах

