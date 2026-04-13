Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Nearly 1,000 people rescued from rubble in Tehran, Red Crescent says

    Region
    • 13 April, 2026
    • 13:15
    Nearly 1,000 people rescued from rubble in Tehran, Red Crescent says

    Iran's Red Crescent Society says its teams have rescued 960 people from under the rubble following US-Israeli air attacks on the Iranian capital, the IRNA news agency noted, Report informs.

    It said a total of 125,630 civilian structures have been damaged nationwide as a result of the attacks, including about 100,000 residential units, and approximately 24,000 commercial properties.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on a number of cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacked American military bases in Persian Gulf countries.

    Iran, the United States, and their allies reached a ceasefire agreement for two weeks on the night of April 8, 2026.

    On April 11-12, negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan, during which the parties were unable to reach an agreement.

    Red Crescent Society US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İranın Qızıl Aypara Cəmiyyəti: Tehranda dağıntılar altından 960 nəfər çıxarılıb
    Иранский Красный Полумесяц: Из под завалов в Тегеране извлекли около 1000 человек

    Latest News

    17:25

    BTC pipeline oil exports fall to 519,000 bpd in February

    Energy
    17:13

    Zayed Award for Human Fraternity opens submissions for 2027 edition

    Other countries
    17:12

    Netanyahu backs Trump's blockade of Iranian ports

    Other countries
    16:58

    World Bank launches five-year project to monitor Caspian pollution, protect biodiversity

    Finance
    16:51

    Islamist militants raid Nigerian army base, kill commander and six soldiers

    Other countries
    16:42

    Von der Leyen: EU ready to cooperate with Hungary's new leadership

    Other countries
    16:32

    Ukraine signals possible Zelenskyy–Hungary PM meeting

    Other countries
    16:17

    Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,099 manats

    Finance
    16:10

    Pashinyan: Baku-Yerevan peace to boost Armenia's economy

    Region
    All News Feed