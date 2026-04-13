Nearly 1,000 people rescued from rubble in Tehran, Red Crescent says

Iran's Red Crescent Society says its teams have rescued 960 people from under the rubble following US-Israeli air attacks on the Iranian capital, the IRNA news agency noted, Report informs.

It said a total of 125,630 civilian structures have been damaged nationwide as a result of the attacks, including about 100,000 residential units, and approximately 24,000 commercial properties.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran and carried out airstrikes on a number of cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed as a result of the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile strikes on Israeli territory and attacked American military bases in Persian Gulf countries.

Iran, the United States, and their allies reached a ceasefire agreement for two weeks on the night of April 8, 2026.

On April 11-12, negotiations between Iran and the United States took place in Islamabad, mediated by Pakistan, during which the parties were unable to reach an agreement.