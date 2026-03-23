Mirzoyan: Armenia applies for third EU Peace Facility aid package

Armenia has applied for a third assistance package from the European Peace Facility, Report informs via Armenian media.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a meeting of the parliamentary foreign relations committee that Armenia had already received the second tranche under the European Peace Facility, amounting to €20 million, and had applied for a third.

In 2024, the fund allocated €10 million to Armenia to strengthen the material and technical capacity of its armed forces and improve civilian protection in crisis and emergency situations.

So, Armenia received €10 million under the first package in 2024 and €20 million under the second package approved in January 2026.