Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Mirzoyan: Armenia applies for third EU Peace Facility aid package

    Region
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 17:42
    Mirzoyan: Armenia applies for third EU Peace Facility aid package

    Armenia has applied for a third assistance package from the European Peace Facility, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a meeting of the parliamentary foreign relations committee that Armenia had already received the second tranche under the European Peace Facility, amounting to €20 million, and had applied for a third.

    In 2024, the fund allocated €10 million to Armenia to strengthen the material and technical capacity of its armed forces and improve civilian protection in crisis and emergency situations.

    So, Armenia received €10 million under the first package in 2024 and €20 million under the second package approved in January 2026.

    European Peace Facility Ararat Mirzoyan
    Ararat Mirzoyan: Ermənistan Avropa Sülh Fondundan üçüncü yardım paketi üçün müraciət edib
    Арарат Мирзоян: Армения обратилась за третьим пакетом помощи из Европейского фонда мира

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