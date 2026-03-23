2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

From February 28 at 08:00 to March 23 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 2,949 people from 76 countries were evacuated to Azerbaijan from Iran, Report informs.

As many as 488 of the evacuees were Azerbaijani citizens.

The evacuees also included 722 people from China, 325 from Russia, 198 from Bangladesh, 187 from Tajikistan, 168 from India, 148 from Pakistan, 80 from Oman, 68 from Indonesia, 54 from Iran, 44 from Italy, 30 from Algeria, 26 from Spain, 23 from Germany, 22 from Canada, 19 from France, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 17 from Georgia, 15 from Uzbekistan, 13 each from Poland, Switzerland, and Nigeria, 12 each from Hungary and Bahrain, 11 each from Kazakhstan, Mexico, and the United States, 10 each from the United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 8 each from Brazil and Sudan, and 6 each from Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, 5 evacuees each came from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, and Vietnam; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, and the Netherlands; 3 each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway; 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Myanmar; and 1 each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and the Dominican Republic.