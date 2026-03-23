Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 18:21
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    From February 28 at 08:00 to March 23 at 10:00 (GMT+4), a total of 2,949 people from 76 countries were evacuated to Azerbaijan from Iran, Report informs.

    As many as 488 of the evacuees were Azerbaijani citizens.

    The evacuees also included 722 people from China, 325 from Russia, 198 from Bangladesh, 187 from Tajikistan, 168 from India, 148 from Pakistan, 80 from Oman, 68 from Indonesia, 54 from Iran, 44 from Italy, 30 from Algeria, 26 from Spain, 23 from Germany, 22 from Canada, 19 from France, 18 each from Saudi Arabia and Japan, 17 from Georgia, 15 from Uzbekistan, 13 each from Poland, Switzerland, and Nigeria, 12 each from Hungary and Bahrain, 11 each from Kazakhstan, Mexico, and the United States, 10 each from the United Kingdom, Belarus, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 8 each from Brazil and Sudan, and 6 each from Slovakia, Belgium, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates.

    Additionally, 5 evacuees each came from Serbia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Greece, and Vietnam; 4 each from Jordan, the Philippines, Türkiye, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Finland, and the Netherlands; 3 each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway; 2 each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus, Slovenia, and Myanmar; and 1 each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Egypt, Belize, and the Dominican Republic.

    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Evacuation from Iran US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 76 ölkənin 2 949 vətəndaşı təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    В Азербайджан из Ирана эвакуированы почти 3 тыс. граждан

    Latest News

    18:55

    Flash floods in Kenya kill at least 81 and displace thousands

    Other countries
    18:37

    Putin and Pashinyan discuss bilateral relations

    Region
    18:21
    Photo

    2,949 people from 76 countries evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:02

    Azerbaijan boosts aluminum production by over 30% in Jan–Feb

    Industry
    17:42

    Mirzoyan: Armenia applies for third EU Peace Facility aid package

    Region
    17:21

    Azerbaijan increases cement clinker production by nearly 7%

    Industry
    17:04

    Former French Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin dies aged 88

    Other countries
    16:47

    Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

    Foreign policy
    16:33

    Azerbaijan increases lime production by 11%

    Industry
    All News Feed