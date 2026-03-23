Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

"An attempt during the latest press briefing by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova to invoke the name of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan, in a manner entirely unrelated to the subject, while responding to a question regarding the statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about members of the clergy, is unacceptable," said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he commented on the unacceptable remarks made by Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA Spokesperson.

"Referring to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in such a way constitutes a lack of respect toward his legacy and the people of Azerbaijan.

Such a statement does not meet the standards expected from an official representative.

Diplomacy requires discipline, accuracy, and responsibility-not inappropriate remarks that inflame tensions and undermine credibility.

We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding this statement," Hajizada emphasized.