Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

    Foreign policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 16:47
    Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

    "An attempt during the latest press briefing by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova to invoke the name of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan, in a manner entirely unrelated to the subject, while responding to a question regarding the statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about members of the clergy, is unacceptable," said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as he commented on the unacceptable remarks made by Maria Zakharova, Russian MFA Spokesperson.

    "Referring to the name of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in such a way constitutes a lack of respect toward his legacy and the people of Azerbaijan.

    Such a statement does not meet the standards expected from an official representative.

    Diplomacy requires discipline, accuracy, and responsibility-not inappropriate remarks that inflame tensions and undermine credibility.

    We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding this statement," Hajizada emphasized.

    Azerbaijan MFA Aykhan Hajizada
    Azərbaycan XİN: Mariya Zaxarovanın açıqlaması ilə bağlı izahat gözləyirik
    Айхан Гаджизаде: Ждем разъяснений в связи с заявлением Марии Захаровой

    Latest News

    17:21

    Azerbaijan increases cement clinker production by nearly 7%

    Industry
    17:04

    Former French Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin dies aged 88

    Other countries
    16:47

    Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

    Foreign policy
    16:33

    Azerbaijan increases lime production by 11%

    Industry
    16:15

    Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

    Other countries
    16:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

    Individual sports
    15:53

    Serbian oil firm NIS posts €104.5M loss in 2025

    Energy
    15:32

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Xi Jinping congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed