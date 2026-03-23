Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan increases cement clinker production by nearly 7%

    Industry
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 17:21
    Azerbaijan increases cement clinker production by nearly 7%

    In January–February 2026, 654,000 tons of cement clinker were produced in Azerbaijan, 6.7% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistics Committee.

    As of March 1, the country had 354,000 tons of finished products in stock.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 3.945 million tons of cement clinker, which was 12% less than in 2024.

    Azerbaijani economy non-oil sector
    Azərbaycan sement klinkeri istehsalını 7 %-ə yaxın artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил производство цементного клинкера почти на 7%

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