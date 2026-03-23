Azerbaijan boosts aluminum production by over 30% in Jan–Feb
Industry
- 23 March, 2026
- 18:02
In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 11,771 tons of aluminum products, 30.4% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.
As of March 1, the country had 3,729 tons of finished aluminum products in stock.
In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 50,893 tons of aluminum products, which was 23% less than in 2024.
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