Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan boosts aluminum production by over 30% in Jan–Feb

    Industry
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 18:02
    Azerbaijan boosts aluminum production by over 30% in Jan–Feb

    In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan produced 11,771 tons of aluminum products, 30.4% more year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    As of March 1, the country had 3,729 tons of finished aluminum products in stock.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan produced 50,893 tons of aluminum products, which was 23% less than in 2024.

    non-oil sector aluminum production Azerbaijan's economy
    Azərbaycan alüminium məmulatlarının istehsalını 30 %-dən çox artırıb

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