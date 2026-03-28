Mirzoyan and Araghchi mull possible steps to de-escalate Middle East tensions
Region
- 28 March, 2026
- 18:09
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation, Report informs, citing Armenian Foreign Ministry.
According to the ministry, the ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East and discussed possible ways to resolve the situation.
The Armenian ministry also noted that the ministers touched on several humanitarian issues and topics on the multilateral agenda.
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