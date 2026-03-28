Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Mirzoyan and Araghchi mull possible steps to de-escalate Middle East tensions

    Region
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 18:09
    Mirzoyan and Araghchi mull possible steps to de-escalate Middle East tensions

    Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation, Report informs, citing Armenian Foreign Ministry.

    According to the ministry, the ministers exchanged views on recent developments in the Middle East and discussed possible ways to resolve the situation.

    The Armenian ministry also noted that the ministers touched on several humanitarian issues and topics on the multilateral agenda.

    Abbas Araghchi Ararat Mirzoyan Middle East
    Mirzoyan və Əraqçi Yaxın Şərqdə gərginliyin nizamlanmasının yollarını müzakirə ediblər
    Мирзоян и Арагчи обсудили возможные шаги по деэскалации на Ближнем Востоке

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