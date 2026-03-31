Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    New requirement set for foreign media operations in Azerbaijan

    Media
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 15:18
    New requirement set for foreign media operations in Azerbaijan

    Branches and representative offices of foreign media entities must notify the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency about their state registration within three business days, according to a decision signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Report informs.

    According to the decision, amendments have been made to the "Rules on Maintaining, Using, and Protecting the State Register of Legal Entities" in this regard.

    Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ali Asadov
    Azərbaycanda xarici media orqanlarının fəaliyyətinə dair yeni tələb müəyyənləşib
    Кабмин утвердил новые требования к деятельности иностранных медиа в Азербайджане

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