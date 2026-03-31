Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Trump says US will no longer help allies secure energy supplies

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 15:51
    Trump says US will no longer help allies secure energy supplies

    President Donald Trump stated that the United States will no longer provide assistance to allied countries in ensuring energy supplies, Report informs.

    "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

    He also warned: "You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!

    Donald Trump United States US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz
    Tramp: ABŞ artıq enerji tədarükünün təmin edilməsində müttəfiqlərinə kömək etməyəcək
    Трамп: США больше не будут помогать союзникам в обеспечении энергопоставок

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