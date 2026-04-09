Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan and Somalia present Joint Statement in Nairobi

    Infrastructure
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 10:20
    Azerbaijan and Somalia present Joint Statement in Nairobi

    A Joint Statement on urban development was presented on behalf of Azerbaijan and Somalia, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "In Nairobi, at the Ministerial Session on 'Innovative Financing for Housing and Urban Development: Public-Private Partnerships,' we, in our capacity as Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Expert Working Group on 'Adequate Housing for All', presented the Joint Statement of Azerbaijan and Somalia.

    We emphasized the importance of strengthening PPP, climate and blended finance mechanisms, as well as sustainable models that ensure housing affordability.

    We look forward to continuing this dialogue on May 17-22 in Baku2026, during the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13)," reads the post

    joint statement World Urban Forum (WUF13) State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev Azerbaijan Somalia
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Somali Nayrobidə Birgə Bəyannamə ilə çıxış edib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Сомали представили совместную декларацию по градостроительству

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