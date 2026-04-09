Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Brent crude rises to $97.4 per barrel

    Energy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 10:15
    Brent crude rises to $97.4 per barrel

    Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, partially recovering losses from the previous session after news that the United States and Iran had agreed to a two-week ceasefire to allow for negotiations.

    According to Report, which cites the trading data, June futures for Brent crude on the London ICE Futures exchange increased by $2.68 (2.83%) to $97.43 per barrel.

    WTI crude futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose by $3.51 (3.72%) to $97.92 per barrel.

    Oil prices were supported by doubts over the durability of the ceasefire, as well as uncertainty surrounding the prospects for a near-term restoration of oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

    Israel continued to carry out strikes in Lebanon on Wednesday, which Tehran viewed as a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

    Brent crude Oil prices Strait of Hormuz US-Iran talks
    Цена на нефть марки Brent выросла до $97,4 за баррель

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