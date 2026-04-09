Number of injured in Israel since start of war with Iran nears 7,500

Since the beginning of the joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran, the number of people injured in Israel has reached 7,451.

Report informs, citing The Times of Israel, 118 of the injured are currently hospitalized. Two are in critical condition, 13 in serious condition, and 25 in moderate condition. Civilians are also among those affected.

Iran, the United States, and their allies reached an agreement overnight on April 8, 2026, to implement a two-week ceasefire. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured, coordinated with its armed forces and subject to technical constraints.