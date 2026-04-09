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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Russian strikes hit three regions of Ukraine: two dead, dozens injured

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 10:57
    Russian strikes hit three regions of Ukraine: two dead, dozens injured

    Russian armed forces attacked the Kherson, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, resulting in two deaths and 11 injuries.

    Report informs via Ukrainian media that, according to regional military administration heads, in Kherson, Russian forces shelled the area, injuring four people, including two children, as reported by OVA head Oleksandr Prokudin.

    In Kharkiv, OVA head Oleh Synehubov said that over the past 24 hours, Russian forces struck 18 settlements using drones and guided missiles. One person was killed and three others were injured.

    In Zaporizhzhia, OVA head Ivan Fedorov reported that one person died and four were injured in an attack on the city.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Kherson Kharkiv
    Rusiya Ukraynanın üç vilayətinə zərbələr endirib: iki nəfər ölüb, onlarla yaralı var
    Российские удары по трем областям Украины: двое погибших, десятки пострадавших

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