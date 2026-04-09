A regional conference on Legal and Institutional Mechanisms in State‑Religion Relations will be held in the city of Aghdam, Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the event will be organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan on April 15.

The conference is expected to bring together leadership of the State Committee and the Aghdam District Executive Power, Azerbaijani MPs, law enforcement officials, public representatives, theologians, clerics, and heads of religious communities.

The Committee stated that the purpose of the conference is to discuss directions for improving existing legislation, strengthening legal and institutional mechanisms, and preventive measures. In addition, priorities for awareness‑raising activities will be exchanged.

Within the framework of the event, panels will be held under the themes Priorities of State Religious Policy in a Changing World and Religious Radicalism as a Threat to Socio‑Political Stability.