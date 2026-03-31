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    EU reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 15:27
    EU reaffirms support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

    The foreign ministers of several EU countries emphasized their commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022, Report informs.

    A corresponding joint statement was adopted by the representatives of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, following an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Kyiv and Bucha.

    "We welcome recent progress within the framework of the Council of Europe with the support of the European Union towards the operationalisation of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and the establishment of the International Claims Commission for Ukraine. We also express our support for investigations by the International Criminal Court into the situation in Ukraine and call for full cooperation by all State Parties," the document states.

    The ministers noted that they had come to Ukraine to honor the memory of those who perished in Bucha in 2022. "In this fifth year of Russia's war of aggression, we reaffirm our continuing firm and unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law," the statement reads.

    European Union Russia Ukraine Russia-Ukraine conflict Kaja Kallas
    Aİ Ukraynanın ərazi bütövlüyü və suverenliyinə dəstəyini bir daha təsdiqləyib
    ЕС вновь подтвердил поддержку территориальной целостности и суверенитета Украины

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