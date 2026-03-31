Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated that the Russian Federation is insisting on the withdrawal of Ukraine's armed forces from the Donbas region within two months.

Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X:

"We are ready for a ceasefire where we currently stand. This is a strong compromise position, aimed at moving toward a diplomatic solution.

Right now, Russia is once again telling the American side new timelines for achieving its objectives on the front line. I am surprised how anyone can believe this. The Russians are saying they will capture Donbas within two months. And therefore, Ukraine supposedly has two months to withdraw, and then the war will end. But if Ukraine does not withdraw within two months, then Russia will seize Donbas – and after that, there will be other terms. The logical question is: if their goal is only Donbas, why do they say they will go further and the terms will be different? So the issue is, after all, not only about Donbas. Their objectives are clear to us.

They will not be able to capture anything within two months, and they understand this perfectly well. They are applying pressure. Today, Russia is pressuring America because the U.S. midterm elections are approaching."