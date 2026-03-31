Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    IDF says it struck Iranian sites for missile components, anti-aircraft weapons

    Other countries
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 15:22
    IDF says it struck Iranian sites for missile components, anti-aircraft weapons

    During a wave of strikes in Tehran overnight, the Israeli Air Force bombed several Iranian weapon production sites, the IDF says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    According to the military, the targets included a facility for casting and filling ballistic missile warheads with explosive material; a research and development site for "advanced weaponry" components; a ballistic missile components production site; and a production, research, and development site for components for anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, and additional weaponry.

    The IDF says it also hit Iranian ballistic and anti-aircraft missile launch sites during the wave of strikes.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İsrail İrandakı istehsalat sahələrinə zərbələr endirib
    Израильские ВВС нанесли удары по производственным площадкам в Иране

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