Iran strikes Bapco fuel tank in Bahrain
Other countries
- 05 April, 2026
- 10:51
Iran carried out a drone attack on a fuel storage tank belonging to Bapco Energies in Bahrain, the company said in a statement cited by Report.
The strike caused a fire in one of the tanks, but no casualties were reported.
"The fire has been fully extinguished and the situation is under control. An assessment of the damage is currently underway," the company added.
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