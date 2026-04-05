Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran strikes Bapco fuel tank in Bahrain

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 10:51
    Iran strikes Bapco fuel tank in Bahrain

    Iran carried out a drone attack on a fuel storage tank belonging to Bapco Energies in Bahrain, the company said in a statement cited by Report.

    The strike caused a fire in one of the tanks, but no casualties were reported.

    "The fire has been fully extinguished and the situation is under control. An assessment of the damage is currently underway," the company added.

    Bapco Energies Iranian strikes US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Иран ударил по топливному резервуару компании Bapco в Бахрейне

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