UAE telecommunications сompany building hit by drone strike
Other countries
- 06 April, 2026
- 09:42
A building of the UAE telecommunications company - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company - in the emirate of Fujairah was struck by an Iranian drone.
According to Report, citing TASS, authorities are currently dealing with the aftermath of the incident. No information about casualties has been reported.
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