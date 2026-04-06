Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    UAE telecommunications сompany building hit by drone strike

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 09:42
    UAE telecommunications сompany building hit by drone strike

    A building of the UAE telecommunications company - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company - in the emirate of Fujairah was struck by an Iranian drone.

    According to Report, citing TASS, authorities are currently dealing with the aftermath of the incident. No information about casualties has been reported.

    United Arab Emirates Iranian drones US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company
    İran BƏƏ-də telekommunikasiya şirkətinin binasına PUA ilə zərbə endirib
    Здание телекоммуникационной компании в ОАЭ подверглось удару БПЛА

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