Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to eliminate consequences of heavy rains

    Incident
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 08:47
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to eliminate consequences of heavy rains

    Units of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) continue round-the-clock efforts to eliminate the consequences caused by intense rainfall.

    Report informs, citing the agency, that the ministy personnel are currently taking necessary measures to ensure safety, including water pumping operations and evacuation of citizens in need of assistance in the Nizami, Sabunchu and Khazar districts of Baku, as well as in Sumgayit, the Absheron and Khachmaz districts.

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to eliminate consequences of heavy rains
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to eliminate consequences of heavy rains
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to eliminate consequences of heavy rains
    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to eliminate consequences of heavy rains

    Heavy rainfall Evacuation from flooded areas Ministry of Emergency Situations
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