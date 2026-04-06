Units of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) continue round-the-clock efforts to eliminate the consequences caused by intense rainfall.

Report informs, citing the agency, that the ministy personnel are currently taking necessary measures to ensure safety, including water pumping operations and evacuation of citizens in need of assistance in the Nizami, Sabunchu and Khazar districts of Baku, as well as in Sumgayit, the Absheron and Khachmaz districts.