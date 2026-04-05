Planet Labs restricts distribution of satellite images of Iran and conflict zone

US-based satellite company Planet Labs has indefinitely suspended the distribution of visual data covering Iran and the Middle East conflict zone, following a request from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

According to Report, the decision was outlined in an email sent to the company's clients a day earlier.

The US government reportedly asked satellite imagery providers to impose open-ended restrictions on sharing images from the region.

The move follows earlier limitations. Last month, Planet Labs introduced a 14-day delay on publishing images of the Middle East, extending an initial 96-hour delay. At the time, the company said the measure was intended to prevent the potential use of imagery by adversaries of the United States and its allies.

In its latest communication, the company emphasized that it would refrain from publishing any images dated from March 9 onward. The policy is expected to remain in place until the end of the conflict, which began on February 28 after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Since then, the conflict has spread across the region. Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, US facilities, and civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries.

Planet Labs stated that it will transition to a controlled distribution model, allowing the release of images deemed not to pose security risks.