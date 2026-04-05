Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Planet Labs restricts distribution of satellite images of Iran and conflict zone

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 09:49
    Planet Labs restricts distribution of satellite images of Iran and conflict zone

    US-based satellite company Planet Labs has indefinitely suspended the distribution of visual data covering Iran and the Middle East conflict zone, following a request from the administration of US President Donald Trump.

    According to Report, the decision was outlined in an email sent to the company's clients a day earlier.

    The US government reportedly asked satellite imagery providers to impose open-ended restrictions on sharing images from the region.

    The move follows earlier limitations. Last month, Planet Labs introduced a 14-day delay on publishing images of the Middle East, extending an initial 96-hour delay. At the time, the company said the measure was intended to prevent the potential use of imagery by adversaries of the United States and its allies.

    In its latest communication, the company emphasized that it would refrain from publishing any images dated from March 9 onward. The policy is expected to remain in place until the end of the conflict, which began on February 28 after US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

    Since then, the conflict has spread across the region. Iran has launched missile and drone strikes targeting Israel, US facilities, and civilian infrastructure in Gulf countries.

    Planet Labs stated that it will transition to a controlled distribution model, allowing the release of images deemed not to pose security risks.

    Planet Labs US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Donald Trump
    Американская Planet Labs ограничила распространение спутниковых снимков Ирана и зоны конфликта

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed