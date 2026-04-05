Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    WP: Chinese firms selling data on US military movements using AI

    Other countries
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 09:34
    WP: Chinese firms selling data on US military movements using AI

    Chinese companies have begun selling data on the movements of US military units and their equipment amid the conflict in the Middle East, using artificial intelligence technologies.

    Report informs that, according to The Washington Post, private firms in China are combining AI with open-source data-including satellite imagery-to track US military activity and sell this information.

    "As I understand it, they purchase large amounts of imagery from data providers such as the Chinese satellite constellation Jilin," said Ryan Fedasiuk of the American Enterprise Institute.

    The report adds that senior US officials have expressed concern about the potential development of such technologies in China, despite some skepticism regarding the current capabilities of AI.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Artificial inteIligence China United States Ryan Fedasiuk
    KİV: Çin şirkətləri ABŞ Ordusunu hərəkətləri haqqında məlumatları satır
    WP: Китайские компании продают данные о перемещениях ВС США с использованием ИИ

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