European Cup for young judokas concludes today
Team sports
- 05 April, 2026
- 10:09
The European Cup for young judokas (Ganja Millennium Team Cadet European Cup 2026), held in Ganja, will conclude today.
According to a Report correspondent covering the event, medalists in an additional eight weight categories will be determined on the second day of competition.
Boys will compete in the 73 kg, 81 kg, 90 kg, and over 90 kg categories, while girls will contend in the 57 kg, 63 kg, 70 kg, and over 70 kg divisions.
On the tournament's opening day at the Ganja Sports Palace, Azerbaijani judokas secured a total of 13 medals.
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