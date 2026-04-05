Ukrainian drone damages section of oil pipeline near Primorsk Port
Other countries
- 05 April, 2026
- 09:59
A Ukrainian drone attack has damaged a section of an oil pipeline near the Baltic port of Primorsk in Russia, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on his Telegram channel.
Report informs via Reuters that, according to Drozdenko, there are no casualties.
The governor added that operations on the pipeline have been suspended, while the resulting fire is under control and being allowed to burn out safely.
It is noted that over the past month, Ukraine has intensified strikes on Russian ports in the Baltic Sea region.
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