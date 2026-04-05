Iran extends airspace closure until April 12

Iran's airspace will remain closed until April 12.

According to a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control cited by Report, Iranian skies are expected to remain restricted to all flights until approximately 08:30 UTC on April 12.

The source noted that exceptions to the closure may include government, military, and medical flights, as well as search-and-rescue operations conducted under special authorization from the civil aviation authority.

Iranian airspace was initially closed on the morning of February 28 following the start of US and Israeli military operations, which targeted major Iranian cities including Tehran.