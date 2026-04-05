Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran extends airspace closure until April 12

    Region
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 10:12
    Iran extends airspace closure until April 12

    Iran's airspace will remain closed until April 12.

    According to a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control cited by Report, Iranian skies are expected to remain restricted to all flights until approximately 08:30 UTC on April 12.

    The source noted that exceptions to the closure may include government, military, and medical flights, as well as search-and-rescue operations conducted under special authorization from the civil aviation authority.

    Iranian airspace was initially closed on the morning of February 28 following the start of US and Israeli military operations, which targeted major Iranian cities including Tehran.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Airspace closure Iran
    İranın hava məkanı daha bir həftə bağlı qalacaq
    Иран продлил закрытие воздушного пространства до 12 апреля

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed