Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    • 05 April, 2026
    • 10:31
    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Since February 28, a total of 3,297 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, including 572 Azerbaijani citizens, according to Report.

    The evacuees also include citizens from China (730), Russia (354), India (238), Bangladesh (198), Tajikistan (189), Pakistan (151), Oman (84), Indonesia (68), Iran (134), Italy (44), Algeria (57), Spain (26), Germany (25), Canada (25), France (19), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (18), Georgia (19), Uzbekistan (16), Poland (14), Switzerland (14), Nigeria (13), Hungary (12), Bahrain (16), Kazakhstan (13), Mexico (11), the United States (13), Belarus (11), the United Kingdom (10), Bulgaria (10), Democratic Republic of the Congo (10), Brazil (9), Sudan (8), Venezuela (7), Finland (6), Romania (6), Czech Republic (6), Slovakia (6), Belgium (6), United Arab Emirates (6), Türkiye (5), Serbia (5), Sweden (5), Afghanistan (5), Australia (5), Austria (5), Greece (5), Vietnam (5), Kyrgyzstan (5), Jordan (4), Philippines (4), Ukraine (4), Sri Lanka (4), Kuwait (4), Netherlands (4), Qatar (3), Croatia (3), Denmark (3), Norway (3), Nepal (2), Lebanon (2), Yemen (2), Myanmar (2), Cyprus (2), Egypt (2), Slovenia (2), and single evacuees from Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic (1 each).

    The evacuations follow the February 28 launch of US and Israeli military operations against Iran, which resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Since then, Iran has retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US military bases in the Gulf and surrounding regions, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far
    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Evacuation from Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 297 şəxs təxliyə olunub
    Photo
    На сегодняшний день из Ирана в Азербайджан эвакуированы 3 297 человек

    Latest News

    18:54
    Photo

    Luncheon hosted in honor of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva

    Foreign policy
    18:48
    Photo

    3,322 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

    Domestic policy
    18:35
    Photo

    Azerbaijani universities pitch study options in Kazakhstan

    Education and science
    18:14

    Azerbaijan permits export of cherry saplings to Uzbekistan

    AIC
    18:08
    Photo
    Video

    President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Georgia delivered press statements - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    5 Killed in fire following traffic collision in Afghanistan's Baghlan

    Other countries
    17:56

    Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional tensions by phone

    Region
    17:37

    Crocus City Hall attack accomplice commits suicide in Moscow detention center

    Region
    17:23
    Photo

    First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Georgian National Museum in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed