Over 3,200 people evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan so far

Since February 28, a total of 3,297 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan, including 572 Azerbaijani citizens, according to Report.

The evacuees also include citizens from China (730), Russia (354), India (238), Bangladesh (198), Tajikistan (189), Pakistan (151), Oman (84), Indonesia (68), Iran (134), Italy (44), Algeria (57), Spain (26), Germany (25), Canada (25), France (19), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (18), Georgia (19), Uzbekistan (16), Poland (14), Switzerland (14), Nigeria (13), Hungary (12), Bahrain (16), Kazakhstan (13), Mexico (11), the United States (13), Belarus (11), the United Kingdom (10), Bulgaria (10), Democratic Republic of the Congo (10), Brazil (9), Sudan (8), Venezuela (7), Finland (6), Romania (6), Czech Republic (6), Slovakia (6), Belgium (6), United Arab Emirates (6), Türkiye (5), Serbia (5), Sweden (5), Afghanistan (5), Australia (5), Austria (5), Greece (5), Vietnam (5), Kyrgyzstan (5), Jordan (4), Philippines (4), Ukraine (4), Sri Lanka (4), Kuwait (4), Netherlands (4), Qatar (3), Croatia (3), Denmark (3), Norway (3), Nepal (2), Lebanon (2), Yemen (2), Myanmar (2), Cyprus (2), Egypt (2), Slovenia (2), and single evacuees from Tunisia, South Africa, Maldives, Cuba, Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic (1 each).

The evacuations follow the February 28 launch of US and Israeli military operations against Iran, which resulted in the deaths of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Since then, Iran has retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US military bases in the Gulf and surrounding regions, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.