Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Pashinyan mulls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with new head of EU mission

    Region
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 15:33
    Pashinyan mulls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with new head of EU mission

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received Satu Koivu, the new head of the European Union monitoring mission in the country, Report informs referring to the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office.

    During the meeting, the two sides discussed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    Pashinyan emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Armenia and the European Union and noted the EU's consistent support for the development of democratic institutions.

    Koivu was appointed to this post on February 17 of this year. She replaces Markus Ritter.

    Nikol Pashinyan Markus Ritter Satu Koivu Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Paşinyan Ermənistanda Aİ missiyasının yeni rəhbəri ilə Azərbaycanla sülh prosesini müzakirə edib
    Пашинян обсудил с новым главой миссии ЕС в Армении мирный процесс с Азербайджаном

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