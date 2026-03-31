Pashinyan mulls Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process with new head of EU mission
Region
- 31 March, 2026
- 15:33
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received Satu Koivu, the new head of the European Union monitoring mission in the country, Report informs referring to the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Pashinyan emphasized the dynamic development of relations between Armenia and the European Union and noted the EU's consistent support for the development of democratic institutions.
Koivu was appointed to this post on February 17 of this year. She replaces Markus Ritter.
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