Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

Armenia has received proposals for modular nuclear power plant models from Russia, the United States, France, China, and South Korea, and the choice of a specific model may be made in 2026–2027.

Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, David Khudatyan, said at a press conference that a final decision on the choice of model has not yet been made.

"I believe the issue of selecting the model will be resolved in 2026 or 2027, so there is no need to rush. Depending on the chosen model, we will also determine which country we will work with, as modular nuclear power plant systems have not previously been widely used and require additional research, which we are currently conducting," the minister said.