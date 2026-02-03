Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Region
    • 03 February, 2026
    • 14:55
    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Armenia has received proposals for modular nuclear power plant models from Russia, the United States, France, China, and South Korea, and the choice of a specific model may be made in 2026–2027.

    Armenia's Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, David Khudatyan, said at a press conference that a final decision on the choice of model has not yet been made.

    "I believe the issue of selecting the model will be resolved in 2026 or 2027, so there is no need to rush. Depending on the chosen model, we will also determine which country we will work with, as modular nuclear power plant systems have not previously been widely used and require additional research, which we are currently conducting," the minister said.

    Armenia nuclear power plant
    Nazir: Ermənistan 2026-2027-ci illərdə modul tipli AES-in tikintisi ilə bağlı qərar qəbul edəcək
    Министр: Армения в 2026-2027гг примет решение по строительству модульной АЭС

    Latest News

    16:10
    Photo

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and UAE observed joint operational-tactical exercise Peace Shield – 2026 in Abu Dhabi

    Foreign policy
    16:08

    Azerbaijan, Mexico mull prospects for co-op in tourism

    Tourism
    16:07

    Minister Khudatyan: 400 kV Armenia–Iran transmission line 85% complete

    Region
    15:51

    SOCAR launches Operational Technology Academy

    Energy
    15:25

    Samsung Internet's market share in Azerbaijan falls by 45%

    ICT
    15:24

    Armenian parliament speaker to meet Russian FM in Moscow

    Region
    15:07

    Azerbaijani boxing referee to officiate at Saudi championship

    Individual sports
    14:55

    Minister: Armenia to decide on construction of modular nuclear power plant in 2026–2027

    Region
    14:44

    Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches French office of Musk's X

    Other countries
    All News Feed