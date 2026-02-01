Khamenei warns US aggression against Iran could trigger regional conflict

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that any US military aggression against Iran would not be confined to a bilateral conflict but could escalate into a full-scale regional war.

According to Report, citing Tasnim News, Khamenei said, "Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional-level conflict."

He added that the Iranian people should not be intimidated by US President Donald Trump's statements about deploying large amounts of military equipment to the Middle East. "We do not start wars and have no intention of attacking any country, but the Iranian people will firmly resist anyone who attacks and causes harm," Khamenei emphasized.

Earlier, President Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would come to the negotiating table and reach a "fair and equal" deal, including a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. Both sides recently confirmed preparations for upcoming talks.